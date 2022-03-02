Sharder Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119,828.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. Sharder has a market capitalization of $822,054.44 and $119,828.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar. One Sharder coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00035025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00105768 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

