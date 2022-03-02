Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BWS Financial downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a sell rating. BWS Financial now has a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.25. Shenandoah Telecommunications traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 2716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,132,000 after purchasing an additional 263,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 239,376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 118,331 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

