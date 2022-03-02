Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s previous close.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,293. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 143,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 50,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

