Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) shot up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.48. 61,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,468,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHLS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82.
About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.
