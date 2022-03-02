Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SAEYY remained flat at $$8.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

