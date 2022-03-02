Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SAEYY remained flat at $$8.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Shop Apotheke Europe (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.