Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Rises By 303.2%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 303.2% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Bouygues stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. 35,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,830. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

About Bouygues (Get Rating)

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

