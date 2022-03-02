Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Rises By 303.2%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 303.2% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Bouygues stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. 35,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,830. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.15.
About Bouygues (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bouygues (BOUYY)
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.