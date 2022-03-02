Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Declines By 67.5%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CTAGF remained flat at $$0.62 on Wednesday. Capita has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

