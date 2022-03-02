Short Interest in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Grows By 228.0%

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,900 shares, a growth of 228.0% from the January 31st total of 175,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Online Education Group during the second quarter worth $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 182,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,285. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of -0.83.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Online Education Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

