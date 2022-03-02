Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Rises By 204.2%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,900 shares, a growth of 204.2% from the January 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
EOI stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $18.21. 57,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $20.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
