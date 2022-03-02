Short Interest in Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Grows By 2,500.0%

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELLXF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Elixinol Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd. engages in the sale of nutraceutical and related hemp products. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp products and early stage medical cannabis business focusing on the importation, cultivation, manufacture and distribution of CBD and THC products. The firm operates through the following segments: The company was founded by Paul Benhaim on September 4, 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

