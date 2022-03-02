Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Drops By 70.4%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the January 31st total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS GRFFF remained flat at $$1.01 on Wednesday. Fibra Danhos has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.
Fibra Danhos Company Profile (Get Rating)
