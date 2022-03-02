Short Interest in GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Drops By 93.7%

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the January 31st total of 1,026,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,272,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GNCP traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 119,797,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,910,422. GNCC Capital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
GNCC Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
