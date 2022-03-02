Short Interest in GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Drops By 93.7%

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the January 31st total of 1,026,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,272,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GNCP traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 119,797,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,910,422. GNCC Capital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

GNCC Capital Company Profile

GNCC Capital, Inc is a gold exploration stage company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its properties include Tonopah and East Belmont, Pearl Spring, McCracken, Yarber Wash and White Hills. The company was founded on October 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

