Short Interest in Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Expands By 21,800.0%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 21,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

