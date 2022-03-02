Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Increases By 556.0%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, a growth of 556.0% from the January 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 766,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $38.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $5.494 dividend. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

