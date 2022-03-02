Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Grows By 350.0%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KRKNF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.67.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

