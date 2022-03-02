Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Rises By 186.1%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, an increase of 186.1% from the January 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS PIFYF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,880. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

