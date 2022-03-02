Short Interest in Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Increases By 300.0%

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:PSPC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. Post Holdings Partnering has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

Get Post Holdings Partnering alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,801,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Post Holdings Partnering by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Post Holdings Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in Post Holdings Partnering by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.