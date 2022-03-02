Short Interest in TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Increases By 300.0%

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TerraVest Industries stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

