Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Expands By 600.0%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on WJRYY. Zacks Investment Research raised West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

