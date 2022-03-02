Short Interest in Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Rises By 900.0%

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
YATRY opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. Yamato has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $28.57.
Yamato Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamato (YATRY)
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.