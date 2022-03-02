SIBCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.09 Million (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 83.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $214,701.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 815.9% higher against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,259.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.08 or 0.06708283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00250197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.89 or 0.00727279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00067238 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.00397692 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.32 or 0.00278636 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,731,480 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.