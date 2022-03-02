Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 379.4% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIEGY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.6665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

