Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 195.5% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. 179,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.
