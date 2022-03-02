Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWIR. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $18.94 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $715.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.10.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.