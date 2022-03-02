SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $8.25

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $7.94. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

