SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $8.25

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $7.94. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 20 shares traded.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33.
About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
