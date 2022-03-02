Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.12. Simulations Plus reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 162.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 37,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.99. 1,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,251. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $806.80 million, a P/E ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.14. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $74.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

