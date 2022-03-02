SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Up 1%

Shares of SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.65). 338,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 418,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.64).

The stock has a market cap of £72.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 12.50 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.93.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. The company focuses on the development of SkinBiotix technology for use in cosmetic, infection control, and eczema applications. It has an agreement with Croda International Plc for the design and manufacture of a new active cosmetic skincare ingredient based on its SkinBiotix skin microbiome technology; and a research programme with the University of Manchester to investigate and develop microbiome formulations.

