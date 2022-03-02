SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Up 1%

Shares of SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.65). 338,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 418,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.64).
The stock has a market cap of £72.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 12.50 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.93.
SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile (LON:SBTX)
