Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.25

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 19.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at C$15.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$894.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of C$11.57 and a 52 week high of C$15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.