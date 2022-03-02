Sleep Number Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sleep Number in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.95. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

SNBR stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,587,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 494,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,889,000 after purchasing an additional 166,570 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sleep Number (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.