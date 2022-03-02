SLM Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SLM to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. SLM has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in SLM by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 303,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

