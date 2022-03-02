SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,890 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of SLM worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 4,590.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 531,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 520,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 3,122,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.