SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 46,890 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SLM worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SLM by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.28. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

