SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,508. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLRC. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

