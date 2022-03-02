Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,048.73

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,048.73 ($27.49) and last traded at GBX 1,529 ($20.52), with a volume of 1069478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,528.50 ($20.51).

SMIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.49) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.47) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.49) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.48) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.76).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,562.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,487.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 21.03.

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($21.21) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,779.43).

About Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.