Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the January 31st total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 145,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,451. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.
Snam Company Profile (Get Rating)
