Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Up 239.9% in February

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a growth of 239.9% from the January 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,021.5 days.

SVYSF opened at $108.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day moving average of $125.39. Solvay has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $135.51.

Solvay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

