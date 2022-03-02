Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Head to Head Contrast

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FREYR Battery and Sono-Tek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($3.40) -2.66 Sono-Tek $14.83 million 4.99 $1.12 million $0.15 31.40

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -44.65% -21.75% Sono-Tek 15.04% 11.76% 8.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FREYR Battery and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 2 5 0 2.71 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

FREYR Battery presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 113.86%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats FREYR Battery on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (Get Rating)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

