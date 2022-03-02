Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Sotera Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.990 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. 32,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,603. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 178.10 and a beta of 0.45. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sotera Health by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,937,000 after acquiring an additional 156,954 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 852.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 430,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 279,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 22.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 63,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.