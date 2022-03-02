S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.94. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $3.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $14.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.31 to $14.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $16.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $9.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.05. 100,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $325.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $420.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.52. The firm has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in S&P Global by 409.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 910,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,734,000 after acquiring an additional 221,890 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,597,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

