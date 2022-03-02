SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

FLRN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.57. 7,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $30.68.

