SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 29,770 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,477% compared to the typical volume of 1,888 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 141,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 75,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000.

FEZ opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

