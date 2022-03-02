SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) Holdings Decreased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.50% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 311.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 3,253.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAIL opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.96.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.