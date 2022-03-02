SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 146,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,217,603 shares.The stock last traded at $40.53 and had previously closed at $40.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,664,000 after buying an additional 3,852,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 13,594,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,978,000 after purchasing an additional 240,249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,573,000 after purchasing an additional 748,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,258,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,861,000 after purchasing an additional 114,332 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.