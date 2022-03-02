Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.63

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and traded as low as $2.23. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 3,816,719 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

