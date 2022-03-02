Spheroid Universe Price Tops $0.0556 on Top Exchanges (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $234,014.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded up 64.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00042897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.77 or 0.06768699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,001.96 or 0.99919204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Coin Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,112,993,419 coins and its circulating supply is 70,199,454 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

