Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.73% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $21,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 709,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

SPWH stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

SPWH has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Schneider purchased 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

