Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE SII opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.45. Sprott has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprott by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sprott by 181.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sprott by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott by 69.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

