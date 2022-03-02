Sprott Inc. (SII) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Shares of SII stock traded down C$1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$52.10. 4,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,778. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sprott has a 12-month low of C$41.72 and a 12-month high of C$59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sprott from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

