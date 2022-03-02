Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $30.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.31. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

