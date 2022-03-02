SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. SPX has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair downgraded SPX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,324,000 after purchasing an additional 198,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPX by 25.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SPX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SPX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPX by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

